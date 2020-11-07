SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
07.11.2020 04:18:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CIT, PCPL, LOAK, and MCAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA").  Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of FCNCA common stock for each share of CIT that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $30.83 based upon FCNCA's November 6, 2020 closing price of $497.28.  If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cit/   

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE: PCPL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE: PCPL) in connection with the company's proposed merger with E2open Holdings, LLC ("E2open").  Under the terms of the agreement, PCPL will acquire E2open through a reverse merger, resulting in E2open becoming a publicly-traded company.  If you own PCPL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/pcpl/

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Danimer Scientific ("Danimer").  Under the terms of the agreement, LOAK will acquire Danimer through a reverse merger that will result in Danimer becoming a publicly-listed company.  The transaction implies an equity value of $890 million for Danimer.  If you own LOAK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/loak/

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MCAC will acquire Playboy through a reverse merger that will result in Playboy becoming a publicly-traded company.  The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $415 million.  If you own MCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/mcac/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cit-pcpl-loak-and-mcac-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301168144.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

