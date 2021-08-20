SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’084 0.5%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0733 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’782 0.2%  Bitcoin 44’394 3.5%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 65.2 -2.1% 
Intersect ENT Aktie [Valor: 24771809 / ISIN: US46071F1030]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.08.2021 20:36:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CAI, XENT, STFR, and ALTA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Steadfast Apartment REIT
10.82 USD 1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash transaction pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you own CAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cai

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Medtronic plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash for each share of XENT common stock that they hold. If you own XENT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xent 

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("ITR"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, each STFR common share will be converted into 0.905 shares of newly issued IRT common stock. If you own STFR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfr 

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Glacier Bancorp, Inc. ("Glacier"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, ALTA shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each ALTA share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $41.68 based upon Glacier's August 19, 2021 closing price of $52.29. If you own ALTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/altabancorp-investigation 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cai-xent-stfr-and-alta-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301359784.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

﻿

Analysen zu Intersect ENT Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:21 SMI-Rekordfahrt vorerst beendet
13:20 Essenslieferdienst Deliveroo reduziert Verluste – Aktie am Rekordhoch
06:09 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bullishe Tageskerze / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend intakt
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Weg zur 100'000-Dollar-Marke? Krypto-Experte Tom Lee geht von BTC-Boom aus
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien im Sinkflug: Uhrenexporte steigen im Juli - Swatch-Chef optimistisch
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit