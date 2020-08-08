SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFYT, INWK and CXCD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFYT)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES AUGUST 20, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFYT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, BFYT shareholders will receive $31.00 in cash for each share of BFYT that they own. Among other issues, WeissLaw is investigating the basis and justification for BFYT management's eleventh-hour revisions to projected long-term Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Unlevered Free Cash Flow, which were reduced by 50% or more one week prior to the board agreeing that the $31.00 merger compensation is fair. If you own BFYT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/benefytt-technologies-inc/

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with HH Global Group Limited. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, INWK shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of INWK that they own. If you own INWK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/innerworkings-inc/

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Faith Dawn Limited ("Faith Dawn"), an entity owned by CXDC's CEO and Chairman Jie Han. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Faith Dawn will acquire all outstanding shares of CXDC for $1.20 per share in cash. Since Mr. Han also owns 50.1% of the common shares of CXDC, he effectively controls CXDC and stands on both sides of the proposed acquisition. If you own CXDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/china-xd-plastics-company-limited/

