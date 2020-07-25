SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFYT and MXIM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Benefytt Technologies, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Benefytt Technologies, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC . Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as a tender offer scheduled to expire on August 20, 2020, BFYT shareholders will receive $31.00 in cash for each share of BFYT that they own. If you own BFYT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/benefytt-technologies-inc/

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI"). Under the terms of the agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $70.52 based upon ADI's July 24, 2020 closing price of $111.94. If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/

