12.02.2021 18:17:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ASPL, SAII, DGNR, and FTOC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above
and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE: ASPL)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE: ASPL) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC ("Wheels Up"), a private aviation company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ASPL will acquire Wheels Up through a reverse merger that will result in Wheels Up becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own ASPL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aspl/
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ: SAII)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ: SAII) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ("Otonomo"), a privately held automotive data services platform. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAII will acquire Otonomo through a reverse merger that will result in Otonomo becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own SAII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/saii/
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with CCC Information Services Inc. ("CCC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DGNR will acquire CCC through a reverse merger that will result in CCC becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own DGNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dgnr/
FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FTOC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FTOC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Payoneer Inc. ("Payoneer"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTOC will acquire Payoneer through a reverse merger that will result in Payoneer becoming a publicly traded company. If you own FTOC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ftoc/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-aspl-saii-dgnr-and-ftoc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301227630.html
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP
