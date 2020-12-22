SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’216 0.1%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0847 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’877 0.5%  Bitcoin 20’522 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8863 0.0%  Öl 50.9 -2.8% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
22.12.2020 01:56:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds APXT and INAQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://www.weisslawllp.com/apxt/ 

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, INAQ will acquire Metromile through a reverse merger that will result in Metromile becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own INAQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/inaq/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-apxt-and-inaq-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301197179.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

