NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a publicly traded company. If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/apxt/

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, INAQ will acquire Metromile through a reverse merger that will result in Metromile becoming a publicly traded company. If you own INAQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/inaq/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-apxt-and-inaq-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301197179.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP