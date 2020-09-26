26.09.2020 04:35:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AKCA, IMMU, and MXIM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("IONS").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, AKCA shareholders will receive $18.15 in cash for each share of AKCA common stock that they own.  If you own AKCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/akcea-therapeutics-inc/  

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Gilead Sciences, Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, the IMMU shareholders will receive $88.00 in cash for each share of IMMU common stock that they own.  If you own IMMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:   https://weisslawllp.com/immunomedics-inc-ii/  

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI").  Under the terms of the agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $71.49 based upon ADI's September 25, 2020 closing price of $113.48.  If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/ 

 

