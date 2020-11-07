SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ACAM, TPRE, SMMCU, and RESI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) in connection with the company's proposed merger with CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz"). Under the terms of the agreement, ACAM will acquire CarLotz through a reverse merger that will result in CarLotz becoming a public company. If you own ACAM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acam/

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) in connection with the company's proposed cash-and-stock merger with Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, TPRE will issue a number of common shares, warrants and Series A Preference Shares, along with cash consideration and a Contingent Value Right at the election of Sirius stockholders. If you own TPRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tpre/

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: SMMCU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: SMMCU) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Billtrust. Under the terms of the agreement, SMMCU will acquire Billtrust through a reverse merger that will result in Billtrust becoming a public company. If you own SMMCU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/smmcu/

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a partnership led by Pretium Partners, LLC and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash for each RESI share that they own. If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/resi/

