10.08.2019 01:44:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is conducting an active investigation of possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. ("Wesco" or the "Company") (NYSE: WAIR) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with an affiliate of Platinum Equity.  Under the terms of the agreement, Wesco shareholders will receive $11.05 per WAIR share.

If you own Wesco shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether Wesco's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the offer price is approximately $2.00 less than the analyst target price of $13.00, and $3.18 less than the Company's 52-week high of $14.23.  Additionally, Wesco recently announced positive financial results.  It reported net sales increased 7.8% to $442.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances shareholder value.  WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc-300899661.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.08.19
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
09.08.19
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09.08.19
SMI zurück in der Spur
09.08.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden
Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Huawei: Können Android in Smartphones schon jetzt ersetzen
Weltweit senken Zentralbanken ihren Leitzins - die Gründe
Cronos überrascht Anleger - Cannabis-Aktie wird auf Berg- und Talfahrt geschickt
Euro verliert nach Neuwahl-Forderung in Italien - EUR/CHF bei 1,0908
Bayer-Aktie nach Vergleichsspkulationen weniger stark - Mediator dementiert Milliarden-Angebot
Novartis unterliegt Amgen im Patentstreit um Blockbuster Enbrel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB