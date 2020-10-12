Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Watford Holdings Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. ("WTRE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Arch Capital Group Ltd. ("ACGL") (NASDAQ: ACGL).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will be entitled to receive $31.10 in cash for each WTRE share they own.

If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether WTRE's board acted in the best interest of WTRE's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

