+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 04:17:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates U.S. Gold Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Gold Corp. ("USAU" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAU) in connection with the Company's August 10, 2020 merger agreement with Northern Panther Resource Corporation ("Northern Panther") and August 10, 2020 securities purchase agreement with certain investors ("Purchasers").  Under the terms of each agreement, the Company's shareholders will vote to approve the issuance of shares of USAU common stock upon: (i) conversion of the Series H Convertible Preferred Stock issued as part of the merger consideration to Northern Panther; (ii) conversion of the Series I Convertible Preferred Stock issued in a private placement to the Purchasers; and (iii) the exercise of certain warrants issued in a private placement to the Purchasers, in each case in excess of 20% of USAU's common stock outstanding.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own USAU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/USAU/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether USAU's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the share issuance, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction is fully and fairly disclosed to USAU's public shareholders in USAU's September 14, 2020 definitive proxy statement. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-us-gold-corp-301143492.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.24
1.90 %
UBS Group 10.30
1.73 %
Sika 226.30
0.89 %
Geberit 545.80
0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 41.99
0.48 %
ABB 23.45
-0.59 %
Swisscom 488.60
-0.73 %
Novartis 79.91
-0.73 %
Alcon 52.30
-0.76 %
Roche Hldg G 315.15
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.09.20
Vontobel: Unilever: Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
30.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.09.20
SMI sackt nach gutem Wochenstart wieder ab
30.09.20
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
INTERROLL-Aktie klettert kräftig: INTERROLL fährt Grossauftrag in Deutschland ein
Covestro mit Milliarden-Zukauf - Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Givaudan-Aktien nach Verkauf von Pektin-Geschäft und Hochstufung gefragt
Lonza bringt wohl Verkauf von Sparte Spezialingredienzien auf den Weg - Lonza-Aktie schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung positiv. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB