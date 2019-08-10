10.08.2019 01:39:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Two River Bancorp

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is conducting an active investigation of possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp ("Two River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRCB) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC).  Under the terms of the agreement, Two River shareholders will receive $20.79 per TRCB share.

If you own Two River shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether Two River's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the Company recently announced positive financial results.  Two River reported net income increased 15% to $3 million in the second quarter of 2019.  According to William D. Moss, the Company's President and CEO, the increase in net income can be attributed to a "solid improvement in net interest income coupled with controlled expenses."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances shareholder value.  WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-two-river-bancorp-300899655.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

