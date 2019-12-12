+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019 20:32:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Synthorx, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Synthorx, Inc. ("Synthorx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THOR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, THOR shareholders will receive $68 per share in cash.  The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own THOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://weisslawllp.com/synthorx-inc-investigation/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether the Synthorx Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, Sanofi will have access to the Company's first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform for the treatment of autoimmune disorder.  Additionally, the FDA recently cleared the Company's investigational new drug application for THOR-707 in solid tumors. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-synthorx-inc-300974233.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

