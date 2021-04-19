 SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sterling Bancorp | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 14’401 0.0%  Dow 34’082 -0.4%  DAX 15’368 -0.6%  Euro 1.1011 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’020 -0.3%  Gold 1’771 -0.5%  Bitcoin 50’992 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9149 -0.5%  Öl 67.0 0.4% 

19.04.2021 20:50:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sterling Bancorp

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp ("Sterling" or the "Company") (NYSE: STL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS") (NYSE: WBS).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sterling shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each Sterling share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.56 based upon WBS's April 16, 2021 closing price of $57.37.  Upon consummation of the transaction, current WBS shareholders will own approximately 50.4% of the combined company and Sterling shareholders will own approximately 49.6% on a fully adjusted basis.  The transaction is valued at approximately $10.3 billion.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Sterling shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
http://www.weisslawllp.com/STL/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Sterling's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Sterling's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-sterling-bancorp-301271799.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:05 Thematisches Investieren - Mit Flexibilität zum Erfolg
09:05 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
08:21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
06:03 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Ethereum, Monero, Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptokurse am Sonntag unter Druck
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit