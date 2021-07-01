SMI 11’943 -0.7%  SPI 15’347 -0.7%  Dow 34’503 0.6%  DAX 15’531 -1.0%  Euro 1.0971 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’064 -1.1%  Gold 1’770 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’189 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9252 0.5%  Öl 75.1 0.0% 

Riverview Financial Aktie [Valor: 22795616 / ISIN: US76940Q1058]
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Riverview Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIVE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") (NASDAQ: MPB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Riverview shareholders will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn stock for each Riverview share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.27 based upon Mid Penn's June 30, 2021 closing price of $27.45. The transaction is valued at approximately $124.7 million.

If you own Riverview shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rive

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Riverview's board acted in the best interest of Riverview's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction; (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Riverview's shareholders; and (iii) whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Riverview's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-riverview-financial-corporation-301323788.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

