SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates QEP Resources Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QEP Resources Inc. ("QEP" or the "Company") (NYSE: QEP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Diamondback Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback") (NASDAQ: FANG), an independent oil and natural gas company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, QEP shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of Diamondback stock for each QEP share they hold, representing an implied value to each QEP shareholder of $2.29 per share based on Diamondback's December 18, 2020 closing stock price of $45.84. Upon closing of the transaction, QEP shareholders are expected to own approximately just 7.2% of the combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether QEP's board acted in the best interest of QEP's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

