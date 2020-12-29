SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’404 0.7%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0859 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’873 -1.9%  Bitcoin 23’857 2.2%  Dollar 0.8893 0.0%  Öl 51.0 -0.7% 
29.12.2020 03:11:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PRGX Global, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRGX Global, Inc. ("PRGX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Adrian, a private equity firm based in France.  Under the terms of the agreement, PRGX shareholders will receive $7.71 in cash for each share of the Company's common stock they own. 

If you own PRGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/prgx/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) PRGX's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $7.71 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates PRGX's shareholders; and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $9.00 per PRGX share, or approximately $1.30 above theper-share merger consideration. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

