06.05.2021 04:21:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation ("Monmouth" or the "Company") (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the acquisition of the Company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity") (NYSE: EQC).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each Monmouth share that they own, representing implied consideration of $19.40 based upon Equity's May 4, 2021 closing price of $28.95.  Existing Equity shareholders will own approximately 65% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and Monmouth shareholders are expected to only own approximately 35%.  The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market value of approximately $5.5 billion

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Monmouth's board acted in the best interest of Monmouth's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, the merger consideration adequately compensates Monmouth's shareholders and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Monmouth's public shareholders.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

