SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

|
06.05.2021 04:21:00
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation ("Monmouth" or the "Company") (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the acquisition of the Company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity") (NYSE: EQC). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each Monmouth share that they own, representing implied consideration of $19.40 based upon Equity's May 4, 2021 closing price of $28.95. Existing Equity shareholders will own approximately 65% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and Monmouth shareholders are expected to only own approximately 35%. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market value of approximately $5.5 billion.
If you own Monmouth shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
http://www.weisslawllp.com/MNR/
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Monmouth's board acted in the best interest of Monmouth's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, the merger consideration adequately compensates Monmouth's shareholders and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Monmouth's public shareholders.
WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation-301285134.html
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schliesst fester - Nasdaq auf rotem Terrain -- SMI geht mit kräftigem Gewinn aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'100 Punkten -- Hang Seng letztendlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Markt erzielten im Mittwochshandel kräftige Zuwächse. Der US-Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich uneinheitlich. Der Hang Seng bewegte sich sogar in der Verlustzone.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}