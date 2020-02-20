20.02.2020 23:29:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Legg Mason, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Legg Mason, Inc. ("LM" or the "Company") (NYSE: LM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources") (NYSE: BEN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LM shareholders will receive $50 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close by the third quarter of 2020.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own LM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/legg-mason-inc/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether LM's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company reported adjusted net income of $93.2 million, representing growth of $16.9 million or approximately 18% when compared to $76.3 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, according to Franklin Resources' Executive Chairman, "[t]his is a landmark acquisition for our organization that unlocks substantial value and growth opportunities driven by greater scale, diversity and balance across investment strategies, distribution channels and geographies."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-legg-mason-inc-301008821.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:25
Vontobel: Trotz Virussorgen auf Kurs?
15:00
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV
13:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
13:00
Gold steigt auf 7-Jahreshoch
11:15
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & Streamingdienstleister
08:49
SMI nicht zu bändigen
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:24
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie massiv unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti wird durch ING-CEO Hamers ersetzt
US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Merkel will nach Wechsel an CDU-Spitze Bundeskanzlerin bleiben
GAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: GAM Holding mit Gewinnrückgang - Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung
Sulzer steigert Umsatz und Gewinn zweistellig - Sulzer-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX verbuchte Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Amazon-CEO verkauft erneut Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Boeing findet neues Problem bei 737-Max-Krisenjets - Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen war die Stimmung getrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX bewegte sich tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;