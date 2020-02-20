SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Legg Mason, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Legg Mason, Inc. ("LM" or the "Company") (NYSE: LM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources") (NYSE: BEN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LM shareholders will receive $50 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close by the third quarter of 2020.

If you own LM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/legg-mason-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether LM's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company reported adjusted net income of $93.2 million, representing growth of $16.9 million or approximately 18% when compared to $76.3 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, according to Franklin Resources' Executive Chairman, "[t]his is a landmark acquisition for our organization that unlocks substantial value and growth opportunities driven by greater scale, diversity and balance across investment strategies, distribution channels and geographies."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-legg-mason-inc-301008821.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP