SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. ("JIH" or the "Company") (NYSE: JIH) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Janus Midco, LLC ("Janus"), a privately-held manufacturer of self-storage and industrial products. Under the terms of the merger agreement, JIH will acquire Janus through a reverse merger that will result in Janus becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "JBI."  The transaction values Janus at an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.9 billion.

If you own JIH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

WeissLaw is investigating whether JIH's board acted in the best interest of JIH's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Janus, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to JIH public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

