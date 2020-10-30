SMI 9’577 -0.4%  SPI 11’951 -0.4%  Dow 26’659 0.5%  DAX 11’598 0.3%  Euro 1.0690 0.0%  EStoxx50 2’960 -0.1%  Gold 1’867 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9160 0.0%  Öl 37.6 -3.5% 
30.10.2020 00:30:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Inphi Corporation

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation ("IPHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the Company's proposed mixed cash-and-stock merger with  Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ("MRVL") (NASDAQ: MRVL).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own.  At close of the transaction, MRVL shareholders will own approximately 83% of the combined entity, and with IPHI stockholders owning the remaining 17%.

WeissLaw is investigating whether IPHI's board acted in the best interest of IPHI's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration represents fair value, and whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and financial analyses supporting the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to IPHI public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

