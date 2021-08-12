SMI 12’436 0.4%  SPI 15’913 0.3%  Dow 35’500 0.0%  DAX 15’938 0.7%  Euro 1.0834 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’226 0.5%  Gold 1’753 0.1%  Bitcoin 40’993 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9233 0.2%  Öl 71.2 -0.6% 
IEC Electronics Aktie [Valor: 69033 / ISIN: US44949L1052]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2021 23:03:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates IEC Electronics Corp.

IEC Electronics
15.26 USD 46.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IEC Electronics Corp. ("IEC Electronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IEC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Creation Technologies Inc. ("Creation") via a tender offer.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $15.35 per share in cash for each share of IEC Electronics common stock that they hold. The proposed transaction has a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own IEC Electronics shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iec  
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) IEC Electronics' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $15.35 per-share offer price adequately compensates IEC Electronics' shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $16.75 per share, $1.40 above the per-share offer price.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-iec-electronics-corp-301354612.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

﻿

Analysen zu IEC Electronics Corp (Del)Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:30 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
11:19 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
09:25 DAX: Ausbruch und Pullback
08:31 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:55 Moderna-Impfstoff nimmt Hürde in der Schweiz
07:16 Weekly-Hits: Frankreich – Wiederbelebung nach Corona / Nokia – 5G-Profiteur im Aufwind
07:09 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna- und BionNTech-Aktien fallen nach EMA-Prüfung zweistellig - auch Pfizer schwach
Zurich-Aktie legt zu: Zurich verdient so viel wie vor der Pandemie
Schweiz: Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Tesla-Konkurrent NIO übertrifft Erwartungen - NIO-Aktie verliert letztendlich
MicroStrategy-CEO baut Bitcoin-Engagement aus - Vergleich mit frühem Facebook
Stadler Rail-Aktie fester: Stadler Rail hat wohl Aufträge über 163 Millionen Euro an der Angel
Hacker erbeuten Kryptowährungen im Wert von über 600 Millionen Dollar
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
US-Börsen beenden Handel ohne gemeinsame Tendenz -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit