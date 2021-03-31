SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1074 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’708 0.7%  Dollar 0.9443 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
31.03.2021 23:32:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNLN) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo's shareholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of Greenlane Class A common stock for each KushCo share they own. Following consummation of the transaction, existing Greenlane shareholders will own 50.1% of the new entity, with KushCo shareholders owning 49.9% of the combined company's common stock.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Greenlane's board acted in the best interest of Greenlane's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of KushCo, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Greenlane's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

