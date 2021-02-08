SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’323 0.6%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’834 1.3%  Bitcoin 39’058 11.6%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 60.5 1.5% 
08.02.2021 21:27:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Gores Holdings VI, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. ("GHVI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GHVI) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport"), a privately held spatial data company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GHVI will acquire Matterport through a reverse merger that will result in Matterport becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be approximately $2.3 billion.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own GHVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/GHVI/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether GHVI's board acted in the best interest of GHVI's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Matterport, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to GHVI public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-gores-holdings-vi-inc-301224184.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.65
1.71 %
CieFinRichemont 87.08
1.49 %
Sika 252.40
1.37 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
1.24 %
Givaudan 3’604.00
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.70
-0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 308.30
-0.11 %
Alcon 67.58
-0.47 %
Nestle 99.30
-0.94 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
10:11
SMI knickt leicht ein
09:34
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
ABB-Chef rechnet unter US-Präsident Biden mit "riesigem Potenzial"
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Dow fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BioNTech-Aktie fester: Impfstoff wirkt gegen zwei Corona-Varianten - EU-Vertrag finalisiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt in Rekordlaune. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag noch oben, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich nicht vom Fleck kam. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit