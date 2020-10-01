|
01.10.2020 03:57:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Garrison Capital Inc.
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Garrison Capital Inc. ("GARS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GARS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ("PTMN") (NASDAQ: PTMN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive a combination of cash and stock as follows: (i) $1.19 in cash for each GARS share held; (ii) an additional cash payment from PTMN's external adviser of approximately $0.31 for each GARS share held; and (iii) a number of PTMN shares to be determined by dividing GARS' net asset value per share by PTMN's net asset value per share, excluding the aggregate cash merger consideration from each company's net asset value calculation.
If you own GARS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
http://www.weisslawllp.com/GARS/
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
WeissLaw is investigating whether GARS' board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of PTMN, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction is fully and fairly disclosed to GARS' public shareholders.
WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-garrison-capital-inc-301143473.html
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung positiv. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}