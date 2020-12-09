SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’036 -0.5%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0749 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’834 -1.9%  Bitcoin 16’222 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8908 0.2%  Öl 48.9 0.1% 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II  ("FTAC II" or the "Company") (NYSE: BFT) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held integrated payments platform Paysafe Group Holdings Limited ("Paysafe").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTAC II will combine with Paysafe via a reverse merger that will result in Paysafe becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "PSFE."  The proposed transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $9 billion.

If you own FTAC II shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/BFT/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether FTAC II's board acted in the best interest of FTAC II's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Paysafe, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to FTAC II's public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

pagehit