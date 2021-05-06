SMI 11’111 0.0%  SPI 14’259 -0.1%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’197 0.2%  Euro 1.0950 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’999 -0.1%  Gold 1’816 1.7%  Bitcoin 50’846 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9075 -0.6%  Öl 68.3 -0.4% 
06.05.2021 23:03:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates EQT Corporation

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of EQT Corporation ("EQT" or the "Company") (NYSE: EQT) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of the assets of Alta Resources Development, LLC ("Alta").  Under the terms of the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion, consisting of $1.0 billion in cash and approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock issued directly to Alta's shareholders, representing approximately $1.925 billion.

If you own EQT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/EQT/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether EQT's board acted in the best interest of EQT's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the proposed share issuance is fair to EQT's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to EQT's public shareholders.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

