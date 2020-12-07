SMI 10’375 0.1%  SPI 12’900 0.1%  Dow 30’070 -0.5%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0788 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’530 -0.3%  Gold 1’863 1.3%  Bitcoin 17’010 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8909 -0.1%  Öl 48.6 -0.8% 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CounterPath Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CounterPath Corporation ("CPAH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Alianza, Inc. ("Alianza").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $3.49 in cash for each share of CPAH common stock that they own.  Critically, certain CPAH insiders, including the Company's Chairman of the board, his son who is Vice Chairman of the board, and an additional CPAH director, hold approximately 51% of the Company's outstanding common stock and have already agreed to vote in favor of the proposed transaction.

If you own CPAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/CPAH/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq. 
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771 
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) the special committee of CPAH's board was truly independent and acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $3.49 per share merger consideration adequately compensates CPAH's minority shareholders, (iii) the special committee was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and (iv) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  These issues are of particular concern given the influence and control certain Company insiders wield over CPAH by virtue of their ownership of a majority of the Company's outstanding shares.  Moreover, the per-share merger consideration represents a significant discount to the Company's 52-week high trading price of $6.00.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com 

pagehit