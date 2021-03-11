SMI 10’910 0.5%  SPI 13’690 0.4%  Dow 32’297 1.5%  DAX 14’540 0.7%  Euro 1.1094 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’820 0.9%  Gold 1’737 0.6%  Bitcoin 51’681 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9289 -0.1%  Öl 68.1 -0.2% 

11.03.2021 08:32:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("Bryn Mawr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS") (NASDAQ: WSFS).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bryn Mawr shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each Bryn Mawr share that they own, representing an implied per-share value of $48.55 for Bryn Mawr stockholders based on the $53.94 closing price of WSFS stock on March 9, 2021.  The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $976.4 million.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Bryn Mawr shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/BMTC/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Bryn Mawr's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Bryn Mawr's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-bryn-mawr-bank-corporation-301245242.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10.03.21 Vontobel: Additive Manufacturing - die Zukunft der Produktion
10.03.21 wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV
10.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.03.21 Dynamik lässt bereits wieder nach
09.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/EbgzjR1TEwk

wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.

wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet
Ärger an den Finanzmärkten? Paul Singer stützt sich auf Tesla und Bitcoin
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Dow macht stärker Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 14'500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen aus dem Handel
Schweiz kauft weitere Millionen Pfizer/BioNTech-Impfdosen - Aktien legen zu
Geberit-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Geberit zahlt 2020 nach knapp gehaltenem Gewinn höhere Dividende
B2B-Seminar: Was Sie beachten sollten, wenn Sie in den Kryptomarkt eintreten möchten
CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse hat bisher gut 3 Milliarden der Greensill-Fonds zurückgezahlt - Inkassobeauftragte ernannt
Goldman Sachs: Hier könnten Kaufgelegenheiten am US-Aktienmarkt winken
Idorsia kommt mit möglicher US-Zulassung für Schlafmittel voran - Aktie gewinnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit