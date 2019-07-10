10.07.2019 01:06:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Acacia Communications, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Acacia Communications, Inc. ("ACIA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACIA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cisco Systems, Inc. ("Cisco").  Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each ACIA share they own. 

If you own ACIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/acacia-communications-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether ACIA's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, the Company recently announced positive financial results in the first quarter of 2019.  It reported revenue of $105.2 million, representing an increase of $32.2 million, or 44%, when compared to the figures reported in the same period of the previous year. 

WeissLaw is investigating whether ACIA's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-acacia-communications-inc-300882103.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

