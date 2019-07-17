SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Pivotal Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PVTL

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pivotal Software, Inc. ("Pivotal" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVTL) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and indexed under 19-cv-03589, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired (1) Pivotal common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Pivotal's April 2018 initial public offering (the "Offering" or "IPO"); and/or (2) Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Pivotal was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Pivotal, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States.

Pivotal's cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry ("PCF"), purportedly accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating cloud-native and modern applications. The Company also purportedly enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs ("Labs"). Pivotal markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners.

In April 2018, Pivotal commenced the IPO, issuing over 42 million shares of Pivotal common stock to the investing public at $15.00 per share, all pursuant to the Registration Statement, raising more than $638 million in gross proceeds.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry's sentiment shifted away from Pivotal's principal products because the Company's products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, advising investors that "sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the quarter." Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a "train wreck" and characterized the Company's operating results as "disastrous," asserting that Pivotal's "management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some 'dark days ahead' for Pivotal (and its investors)."

On this news, Pivotal's stock price fell $7.65 per share, or over 40%, to close at $10.89 per share on June 5, 2019, far below the IPO price of $15 per share.

