SMI 11’977 0.3%  SPI 15’384 0.2%  Dow 34’634 0.4%  DAX 15’604 0.5%  Euro 1.0970 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.4%  Gold 1’777 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’989 -4.4%  Dollar 0.9256 0.1%  Öl 75.7 0.7% 
02.07.2021 04:25:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Ubiquiti Inc. - UI

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (NYSE: UI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Ubiquiti and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 11, 2021, Ubiquiti disclosed that a breach involving a third-party cloud provider had exposed customer account credentials.  

On this news, Ubiquit's stock price fell $13.69 per share, or 5.32%, over the following two days, closing at $243.76 per share on January 13, 2021.  

Then, on March 30, 2021, cybersecurity analyst Brian Krebs reported that "a source who participated in the response to that breach" alleged that Ubiquiti "massively downplayed a 'catastrophic' incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." This anonymous security professional stated that the breach "was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers. . . . The breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers' devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk." 

On this news, Ubiquiti's stock price fell $18.78 per share, or 5.11%, to close at $349.00 per share on March 30, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: 
Robert S. Willoughby 
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-ubiquiti-inc---ui-301324823.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
01.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - Bonuszertifikate entdecken
01.07.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex nachbörslich unter Druck
01.07.21 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke wieder ab
01.07.21 Weekly-Hits: US-Berichtssaison – Fitnesstest für die Wall Street / Alcon, Sonova, Straumann – Gefragte Medizintechnik
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
Halbleiter weiter knapp - Diese Aktien aus der Schweiz und den USA könnten profitieren
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig im Minus
CS-Aktie schliesst stärker: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
US-Börsen schliessen grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Roche plant Stellenabbau in Entwicklungssparte
Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Amazon greift neue Chefin der US-Handelskommission FTC an - Aktie leichter
Leclanché-GV lehnt Schaffung von bedingtem Aktienkapital ab - Leclanché-Aktie leichter
Experten sind sich weitestgehend einig: Öl wird bald wieder 100 Dollar pro Barrel kosten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit