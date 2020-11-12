SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’398 -0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 0.2%  Öl 43.7 -0.8% 

12.11.2020 03:37:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yalla Group Limited - YALA

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Yalla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around September 30, 2020, Yalla conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 18.6 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $7.50 per ADS.  Then, on November 9, 2020, post-market, Yalla issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.  Among other results, Yalla reported GAAP EPS of -$0.43, and costs and expenses of "$US64.7 million . . . compared with US$8.6 million in the same period last year."  Yalla stated that "[t]he increase was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation of US$46.5 million upon our listing on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2020.  We granted a substantial amount of share options before the IPO but did not recognize any share-based compensation in prior periods because the exercisability of the options granted was conditional upon the completion of our IPO.  Upon our listing on the NYSE, we immediately recognized a substantial amount of share-based compensation expenses associated with all outstanding options that were vested as of September 30, 2020." 

On this news, Yalla's ADS price fell $2.01 per ADS, or 17.43%, to close at $9.52 per ADS on November 10, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-yalla-group-limited---yala-301171447.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

pagehit