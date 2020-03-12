+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
12.03.2020 01:12:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE" or the "Company") (NYSE: WWE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether WWE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 25, 2019, WWE disclosed disappointing financial results and fiscal guidance, which several analysts connected to difficulties in the Company's business relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including a multi-year television distribution rights agreement with the Saudi-controlled Orbit Showcase Network ("OSN") and a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority to host live events in Saudi Arabia.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $13.12 per share, or 13.32%, to close at $85.38 per share on April 25, 2019. 

Then, on October 31, 2019, in connection with the release of the Company's third quarter 2019 financial results, WWE revealed significant underperformance across key metrics and revealed that its media rights deal with OSN had been indefinitely delayed.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $10.40 per share, or 15.65%, to close at $65.04 per share on October 31, 2019. 

On January 30, 2020, WWE announced the departures of WWE Co-Presidents George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $13.42 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $48.88 per share on January 31, 2020. 

Finally, on February 6, 2020, WWE again disclosed disappointing financial performance, citing its failure to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudi government, and revealed that the Saudi media rights deal had been completely excised from the Company's financial forecasting.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 9.18%, to close at $44.50 per share on February 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc---wwe-301021919.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11.03.20
Ölpreise bleiben volatil
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Corona-Folgen betreffen nun auch Apple-Kunden - Lieferengpässe bei Ersatzteilen
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie letztlich unverändert
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
ams-Aktie bricht um mehr als 10 Prozent ein: Aktienemission zur Finanzierung der OSRAM-Übernahme gestartet
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz
Credit Suisse, UBS & Julius Bär: Bankenaktien mit Gegenbewegung nach dem massiven Abrutsch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt schaffte es zur Wochenmitte nicht seine Gewinne zu verteidigen. Ein erneuter Erholungsversuch des DAX schlug ebenfalls fehl. Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch kräftige Abschläge. In Fernost standen die Zeichen auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB