SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tarena International, Inc. - TEDU

|
20.08.2021 03:30:00
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tarena International, Inc. ("Tarena" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TEDU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Tarena and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On April 30, 2019, Tarena filed a Form NT 20-F Notification of inability to timely file a Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company stated that the delay in filing the Form 20-F was due, in part, to, "the independent audit committee of the registrant's board of directors . . . conducting a review of certain issues identified during the course of the audit of the registrant's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, including issues related to the registrant's revenue recognition."
On this news, Tarena's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $0.06 per ADS, or 1.2%, to close at $5.02 per ADS on May 1, 2019.
Then, on May 17, 2019, Tarena filed a Form 6-K with the SEC announcing that it "received a notification letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications [. . .] stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018."
On this news, Tarena's ADS price fell $0.19 per ADS, or 4.8%, to close at $3.73 per ADS on May 20, 2019.
On July 24, 2019, Tarena filed a Form 6-K with the SEC providing an update on the audit committee's independent review of the Company's financial statements, stating in relevant part that the Company "expects that its historical disclosure of its financial results and audited financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as well as the financial results and audited financial statements for periods prior to 2017, may need to be restated and should not be relied upon, pending the completion of the Independent Audit Committee Review."
On this news, Tarena's ADS price fell $0.08 per ADS, or 4.7%, to close at $1.63 per ADS on July 25, 2019.
Finally, on November 1, 2019, Tarena filed a Form 6-K announcing results of its independent investigation, in which Tarena disclosed, among other things, that the investigation had revealed inaccuracies in the Company's revenues and expenses, conflicts of interest and related party transactions, and interference with external audit processes. Accordingly, Tarena advised that its financial statements from 2014 through 2018 could not be relied upon and would need to be restated.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.
CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tarena-international-inc---tedu-301359494.html
SOURCE Pomerantz LLP
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|19.08.21
|Schroders: Welche Risiken bestehen bei hochverzinslichen Immobilienanleihen?
|18.08.21
|Schroders: Warum Schwellenländer für Impact Investing ideal sind
|17.08.21
|Schroders: Institutional Investor Study 2021
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte deutlich tiefer. An den US-Börsen tendierten die Indizes uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten Abschläge verbuchen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}