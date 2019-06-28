28.06.2019 21:13:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - TAK

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAK).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Takeda and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On May 14, 2019, Takeda forecast an unexpected operating loss for the current year, citing costs associated with the Company's $59 billion purchase of Shire Plc. 

On this news, Takeda's American depositary receipt price fell $1.57 per share, or 8.06%, to close at $17.92 on May 14, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

