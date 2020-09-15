15.09.2020 02:32:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc - SBBP

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("Strongbridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: SBBP).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Strongbridge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On September 8, 2020, Strongbridge issued a press release entitled "Strongbridge Biopharma's Recorlev successful in Cushing's syndrome study."  While the press release touted "positive results from [Strongbridge's] 44-subject Phase 3 clinical trial, LOGIC, evaluating Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome," the press release also disclosed treatment-emergent adverse events" that included "nausea (29%), hypokalemia (28%), headache (21%), hypertension (19%) and diarrhea (15%)." 

On this news, Strongbridge's stock price fell $0.71 per share, or 20.11%, to close at $2.82 per share on September 8, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

