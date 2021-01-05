SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’942 2.3%  Bitcoin 27’618 -4.8%  Dollar 0.8816 0.0%  Öl 50.6 -2.1% 
05.01.2021 04:05:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Restaurant Brands International Inc. - QSR

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("Restaurant Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: QSR).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Restaurant Brands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 28, 2019, Restaurant Brands announced disappointing financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Among other issues, the Company reported a 0.1% system-wide year-over-year sales decline for its Tim Hortons brand—representing a 1.4% same-store sales decline—on system-wide sales of $1.774 billion

On this news, Restaurant Brands' stock price fell $2.59 per share, or approximately 4%, to close at $65.86 per share on October 28, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-restaurant-brands-international-inc---qsr-301200636.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 248.70
2.85 %
Givaudan 3’805.00
2.01 %
Geberit 564.00
1.77 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’056.50
1.59 %
ABB 25.08
1.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.30
-0.27 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.49 %
Novartis 83.19
-0.55 %
Alcon 58.40
-0.75 %
Swiss Re 82.40
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.01.21
Spannungsgeladener Jahreswechsel
04.01.21
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
SMI-Anleger sorgten für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackte im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit