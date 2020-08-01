+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN). 

 The investigation concerns whether Regeneron and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder of Regeneron and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation,  you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-301104163.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

