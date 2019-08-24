SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation - RLGY

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation ("Realogy" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLGY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Realogy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 22, 2019, media outlets reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Realogy for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions.

On this news, Realogy's stock price fell $0.71 per share, more than 9%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $7.13 per share on May 23, 2019.

