31.10.2020 01:34:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Raytheon Technologies Corporation - RTX

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("Raytheon or the "Company") (NYSE: RTX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Raytheon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 27, 2020, Raytheon filed its quarterly report for the third fiscal quarter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in which the Company disclosed receipt of a criminal subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009. 

On this news, Raytheon's stock price fell $4.19 per share, or 7.4%, to close at $52.34 per share on October 28, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-raytheon-technologies-corporation---rtx-301164230.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Nachrichten

