SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Qurate Retail, Inc. - QRTEA; QRTEB

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QRTEA; QRTEB).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Qurate and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On February 26, 2020, Qurate disclosed that it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting and "concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as of December 31, 2019."  Qurate specified that the material weakness "relates to information technology general controls ('ITGCs') in QVC's Germany business.  Specifically, the ITGCs were not consistently designed and operating effectively to ensure that access to certain financially significant applications and data, were adequately restricted to appropriate personnel."  On this news, Qurate's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors. 

