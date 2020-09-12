+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
12.09.2020

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nikola Corporation - NKLA

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nikola Corporation ("Nikola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKLA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nikola and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America" (the "Hindenburg Report").  The Hindenburg Report suggested that the firm had gathered extensive evidence on false statements made by Nikola's founder Trevor Milton, including that Milton misrepresented, inter alia, the Company's battery, and fuel cell technology and the size of the Company's order book.  The Hindenburg Report further claimed that Milton used these misrepresentations to substantially grow the Company and secure partnerships with top auto companies. 

On this news, Nikola's stock price fell $4.80 per share, or 11.33%, to close at $37.57 per share on September 10, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

