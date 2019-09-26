26.09.2019 23:37:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nektar Therapeutics ("Valaris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKTR).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Nektar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, Nektar revealed that a manufacturing issue caused two batches of NKTR-214 (bempegaldesleukin), the Company's lead immune-oncology candidate, to differ from the other 20 batches that were produced.  Moreover, these batches resulted in variable clinical benefit than other batches used in Nektar's PIVOT-02 clinical trial. 

On this news, Nektar's stock price fell $8.65 per share, or 29.25%, to close at $20.92 per share on August 9, 2019.

