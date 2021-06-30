SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’292 0.0%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’761 -1.0%  Bitcoin 33’423 5.6%  Dollar 0.9209 0.0%  Öl 75.1 0.7% 
MediWound Aktie [Valor: 23706875 / ISIN: IL0011316309]
30.06.2021 03:15:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MediWound Ltd. - MDWD

MediWound
4.05 USD -28.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MediWound Ltd. ("MediWound" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDWD).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether MediWound and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 29, 2021, MediWound issued a press release "announc[ing] it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of NexoBrid® for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns." MediWound disclosed that following completion of its review of the BLA, the FDA "determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form. The FDA identified issues related to the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls ('CMC') section of the BLA and requested additional CMC information." MediWound further disclosed that "[t]he FDA also stated that an inspection of NexoBrid's manufacturing facilities in Israel and Taiwan, are required before the FDA can approve the BLA, but it was unable to conduct the required inspections during the current review cycle due to COVID-related travel restrictions. The FDA stated that it will continue to monitor the public health situation as well as travel restrictions and is actively working to define an approach for scheduling outstanding inspections. In addition, the CRL cited certain observations identified during good clinical practice (GCP) inspections related to the U.S. Phase 3 study (DETECT), and requested the company to provide its perspective on the potential impact, if any, of these observations on the efficacy findings in the study"

On this news, MediWound's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 27.84% to close at $4.07 per share on June 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-mediwound-ltd---mdwd-301322591.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

