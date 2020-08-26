26.08.2020 05:15:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McDonald's Corporation - MCD

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of McDonald's Corporation ("McDonald's" or the "Company") (NYSE: MCD).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether McDonald's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 3, 2019, McDonald's announced the termination of Steve Easterbrook from his role as McDonald's Chief Executive Officer, finding that Easterbrook had "demonstrated poor judgment" in engaging in a consensual relationship with a McDonald's employee, in violation of Company policy.  On this news, McDonald's stock price fell  $5.28 per share, or 2.72%, to close at $188.66 per share on November 4, 2019. 

Then, on August 10, 2020, McDonald's sued Easterbrook in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to recoup a severance package worth more than $40 million, alleging, among other things, that Easterbrook had concealed details of three "physical sexual relationships" with employees and had awarded stock valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars to one of the employees.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-mcdonalds-corporation---mcd-301118435.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 74.18
-0.19 %
Novartis 78.48
-0.19 %
Alcon 53.78
-0.22 %
Zurich Insur Gr 340.20
-0.26 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.45 %
Swiss Life Hldg 369.10
-1.07 %
SGS 2’370.00
-1.29 %
LafargeHolcim 43.39
-1.43 %
Swisscom 510.00
-1.70 %
Adecco Group 47.96
-1.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.08.20
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt®: Geld investieren im aktuellen Marktumfeld?
25.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
25.08.20
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
25.08.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Zaum
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse integriert NAB in Schweizer Geschäft und schliesst Filialen - Aktie letztlich leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Investoren trennen sich vermehrt von Meyer Burger
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Bullenmodus
Stadler Rail von Corona im Halbjahr gebremst - Stadler-Aktie dennoch höher
Dow Jones mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Teslas Stellung am Automarkt: Wie der US-Elektroautobauer seine Konkurrenten hinter sich lässt
Swisscom-Aktie leichter: Weko eröffnet neue Untersuchung gegen Swisscom im Bereich Breitbandanbindung
Wirecard-Aktie tiefrot: Amtsgericht München eröffnet Wirecard-Insolvenzverfahren - 730 Mitarbeitern und den Vorständen gekündigt
Microsoft unterstützt 'Fortnite'-Macher in Streit mit Apple - Richterin bremst Apple aus - Aktien uneinheitlich
American Airlines bereitet Belegschaft auf Personaleinschnitte vor - Aktie im Sinkflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte fielen am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Gewinnen leicht ins Minus zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sein zwischenzeitliches Plus schlussendlich ebenfalls nicht halten. Der US-Leitindex tendierte etwas leichter. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB