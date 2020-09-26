26.09.2020 00:55:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lizhi Inc. ("Lizhi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lizhi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around January 17, 2020, Lizhi conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 4.1 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $11.00 per ADS.  Since the IPO, Lizhi's ADS price has fallen precipitously, closing at $2.77 per ADS on September 22, 2020, representing a decline of 74.82% from the IPO price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-lizhi-inc---lizi-301138451.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 109.76
1.42 %
SGS 2’455.00
1.03 %
Part Grp Hldg 838.80
0.55 %
Sika 221.70
0.45 %
Lonza Grp 568.80
0.42 %
Swisscom 494.00
-0.88 %
Swiss Re 67.30
-1.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.90
-1.62 %
CS Group 8.77
-1.64 %
UBS Group 9.68
-2.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Portfolio Update Schweiz / USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
25.09.20
SMI setzt negativen Wochentrend fort
25.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 1.60% p.a. Credit Linked Note auf General Electric
25.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus dem Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA?
24.09.20
State of the US Economic Recovery
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update Schweiz / USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär verliert im Streit um DDR-Vermögen auch vor Bundesgericht - Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach
Swiss Re ändert rechtliche Organisationsstruktur der Gruppe - Swiss Re-Aktie deutlich leichter
SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen markant höher -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot aus dem Handel
Deutsche Bank: Die Milliardendeals in den USA deuten auf zwei Dinge hin
Nestlé-Aktien können den SMI im Plus halten
Bayer meldet deutliche Fortschritte bei Glyphosat-Vergleichen in USA - Bayer-Aktie deutlich leichter
Apple-Aktie zieht an: EU-Kommission legt Berufung gegen Apple-Urteil ein
Meyer Burger schliesst Rückzahlung von Wandelanleihe 2014-2020 ab - Aktie deutlich leichter
Molecular Partners präsentiert neue präklinische Daten zu Krebskandidaten - Aktie deutlich fester
Analyst: Von welchem US-Wahlergebnis Tesla profitiert - und von welchem nicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen markant höher -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zum Ende der Woche leicht feser, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Stabilisierung vom Vortag fort. In Asien hielten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB