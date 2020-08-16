+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
16.08.2020 08:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lendlease Corporation Limited - LLESY

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lendlease Corporation Limited ("Lendlease" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: LLESY).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lendlease and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 9, 2018, Lendlease announced that it required a previously unannounced provision of AU$350M due to significant underperformance in its engineering division relating to a number of projects. 

On this news, Lendlease's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $3.12 per ADR, or 24%, over the next full trading day, to close at $9.48 per ADR on November 12, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-lendlease-corporation-limited---llesy-301112858.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
-0.06 %
Swisscom 505.00
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
-0.32 %
CS Group 10.43
-0.33 %
Roche Hldg G 310.70
-1.49 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-1.66 %
Sika 207.40
-1.80 %
Alcon 55.82
-1.93 %
Givaudan 3’747.00
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
14.08.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.08.20
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
14.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
Nach Nikolas Riesen-Deal: Firmenziele des Tesla-Konkurrenten durch Republic-Services-Auftrag in Reichweite
Weiterer möglicher Käufer neben Microsoft und Twitter: Wie Netflix von einer TikTok-Übernahme profitieren könnte
KW 33: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum verändert - US-Dollar auf Stand vom Frühhandel
Berkshire Hathaway reduziert Anteile bei US-Grossbanken
CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Fokus auf Silberpreis: Wie sich der kleine Bruder von Gold entwickeln könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB