SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kingold Jewelry Inc. - KGJI

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kingold Jewelry Inc. ("Kingold" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Kingold and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 29, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that Kingold may have used counterfeit gold as collateral to secure loans from more than a dozen Chinese financial institutions, reporting that at least some of 83 tons of gold bars used as collateral turned out to be nothing but gilded copper.

On this news, Kingold's stock price fell $0.27 per share, or 24.11%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020.

