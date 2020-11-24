SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0836 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’807 -1.7%  Bitcoin 17’329 3.2%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 47.9 4.5% 

24.11.2020 22:22:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of JOYY Inc. - YY

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JOYY Inc. ("JOYY" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YY).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether JOYY and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On November 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital ("Muddy Waters") published a report entitled "YY: You Can't Make this Stuff Up.  Well…Actually You Can."  The Muddy Waters report described JOYY as "a multibillion-dollar fraud" with "component businesses . . . a fraction of the size it reports, and . . . reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances [that] are predominantly fraudulent."  Citing a "year-long investigation," Muddy Waters concluded that JOYY "is about 90% fraudulent." 

On this news, JOYY's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $26.53 per ADR, or 26.48%, to close at $73.66 per ADR on November 18, 2020.

